76ers sit Jahlil Okafor as trade talks heat up

76ers coach Brett Brown said after Saturday's 117-109 victory over the Heat that center Jahlil Okafor was held out of the game because of a potential trade.

League sources told ESPN that trade talks ramped up Saturday to the point where the Sixers were moved to prevent Okafor from playing. However, no deal appeared imminent as of Saturday night.

The Pelicans and Sixers have been engaged in serious trade talks centered around Okafor all week, but Philadelphia is believed to be talking to other teams, as well, reportedly including the Trail Blazers and Bulls.?

Okafor, the second-year center out of Duke, is averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. He is part of the 76ers' young core, but one that has been without rookie Ben Simmons all season and minus star center Joel Embiid the past nine games due to a knee injury.?

Nevertheless, Philly has been one of the NBA's big surprises in 2016-17. It moved to 20-34 with Saturday night's win over Miami, which entered the game on a league-best, 13-game winning streak.?