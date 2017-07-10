Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton have best odds to win Derby

New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge and Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton are co-favorites to win Monday night's Home Run Derby, but bettors in Las Vegas are siding with Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Cody Bellinger.

Stanton hit a record 61 home runs to win last year's Derby at Petco Park in San Diego and opened as the favorite to repeat this year at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. The sportsbook has since adjusted the odds to make Judge and Stanton co-favorites at 9-5.

Judge leads baseball with 30 home runs. Stanton has 26 home runs.

Bellinger, the Dodgers' rookie first baseman with 25 home runs, attracted the most betting action in recent days, though, causing the SuperBook to tighten his odds from 10-1 to 6-1.

"The most support -- ticket count and money support -- has been on Bellinger," Westgate SuperBook assistant manager Jeff Sherman said Monday morning.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano's odds had moved from 12-1 to 10-1. Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, Marlins first baseman Justin Bour and Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez were each listed at 15-1 as of Monday morning.

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon had the longest odds at 18-1.

Sherman of the Westgate expected the bulk of the action on the Home Run Derby to be placed in the last two hours before it begins (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, Watch ESPN).

"It (betting handle) will be decent by the time it goes off, just because there's such a limited amount of betting options on today's board," Sherman said.

He estimated that the amount of money bet on the Home Run Derby will be comparable to the amount wagered collectively on the eight NBA Summer Leagues games on Monday.