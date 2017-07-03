Aaron Judge hits 496-foot HR, longest since tracking began

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit a home run Sunday at Yankee Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles that traveled 496 feet, the longest distance a home run has traveled since ESPN began tracking home runs in 2009.

Judge's homer, his 20th of the season, was hit to left center in the sixth inning.

The rookie sensation with the shirt referencing a character from the movie "The Sandlot'' didn't sound too impressed following the Yankees' 14-3 victory. His sentiment was unlike his teammates' and that of a sellout crowd of 46,348, who were awed by Judge's latest achievements.

"If I know it's going over the fence, I am going to start jogging and just get around the bases and get back in the dugout,'' he said.

Judge hit his 21st homer in the seventh, a line drive to right center.

"He hit a line drive to right field. It was just a line drive,'' Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "Most guys, they're hoping it gets in the gap. It just went out. I mean his power is incredible.''

He is the first Yankees player age 25 or younger to hit 20 home runs before the All-Star break since Roger Maris in 1960.

Giancarlo Stanton and Wladimir Balentien are the only players to hit a home run that traveled 490 or more feet since 2009.

Judge finished 4-for-4 in the Yankees' victory. He leads the American League in home runs, RBIs (47) and batting average (.344).

Judge (age 25 years, 46 days) is the youngest Yankees player to go 4-for-4 or better with two or more home runs since Mickey Mantle on May 18, 1956 (age 24, 211 days). Mantle also had two homers in his 4-for-4 game.?

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.