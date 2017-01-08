Aaron Rodgers connects with Randall Cobb for Hail Mary heading into halftime

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers, Hail Mary king.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, ineffective for most of the first half of Sunday's wild-card game against the New York Giants, threw a last-second, 42-yard?touchdown pass to Randall Cobb to give the Packers a 14-6 halftime lead.

Just two minutes and 20 seconds earlier, Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 5-yard touchdown pass to get the Packers on the board.

The Hail Mary was Rodgers' third in the last two seasons, including playoffs. He threw a 61-yarder to Richard Rodgers at Detroit last year to beat the Lions in the regular season, and a 41-yarder to Jeff Janis in the divisional playoff game at Arizona to force overtime.

Rodgers is 3-of-5 on Hail Mary passes the last two seasons, including playoffs, while the rest of the NFL is 6-of-32, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Sunday's Hail Mary came in the same end zone where, in 2011, New York's Hakeem Nicks caught a last-second, 37-yard?touchdown to close the first half of the Giants' NFC divisional playoff upset of the Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Packers led at the half Sunday despite punting on their first five possessions. The last team to punt on its first five possessions of a playoff game was the Bears in the 2010 NFC Championship Game, which was against the Packers.