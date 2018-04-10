Aaron Rodgers give the Dalai Lama Packers swag

If the Dalai Lama wasn't a Green Bay Packers' fan - or even a football fan - before, maybe he will be now.

A photo posted on the spiritual leader of the Tibet's Instagram page showed him meeting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who presented him with some gear.

The photo shows the Dalai Lama wearing a Packers' hat and holding an NFL ball with Rodgers alongside.

Rodgers is on a philanthropic missing with his girlfriend, race car driver Danica Patrick, on behalf of Starkey Hearing Foundation to give hearing aids to people around the world.