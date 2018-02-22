Adam Vinatieri re-signs with Colts, set for 23rd NFL season

The? Indianapolis Colts?on Thursday re-signed place-kicker Adam Vinatieri, who is returning for his 23rd NFL season.

Terms were not disclosed, but Vinatieri's deal is for one year and worth $3.625 million -- $1 million to sign and a $2.625 million base salary -- a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Vinatieri will be the place-kicker on the 2018 Colts squad that will be led by new coach Frank Reich, who was still playing quarterback in the NFL when Vinatieri made his debut in 1996.

Vinatieri, 45, is only 58 points shy of passing Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (2,544) for the top spot on the NFL's career scoring list. Vinatieri has scored at least 58 points in every season of his career, except 2009, when he played in only six games.

"Adam is one of the best players in NFL history, and we are excited to keep him in Indianapolis," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement. "He continues to play at a high level, and his experience and production are valuable assets for our team. Adam is the consummate pro and a key leader in our locker room."

Vinatieri has made 111 of 123 field goal attempts (90.2 percent) over the past four seasons. Two of those misses came in blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo last season. He missed out on $500,000 each of the past two seasons after failing to make 90 percent of his field goal attempts.

He has spent his entire career playing for the? New England Patriots and the Colts, winning three Super Bowl rings with New England and one with Indianapolis.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.