Adrian Beltre not happy Rangers traded Yu Darvish

On Sunday, Adrian Beltre joined an exclusive club by collecting his 3,000th major league hit.

Some 24 hours later, Beltre watched the Texas Rangers trade away right-hander Yu Darvish, a telling sign for a team on the outside of the wild-card chase.

Speaking Tuesday, Beltre acknowledged his disappointment with the deal, saying he's not interested in being part of a rebuild at this stage of his career.

"We're not pleased with the trade," Beltre told the Dallas Morning News. "I don't think we are completely sold on the situation being [hopeless] for this year. It was a tough situation.

"I know he's going to be a free agent and they were trying to get something. I try to understand the business side of it and I understand what they are doing, but on the baseball side you are not happy. That doesn't matter. That's not going to change our mentality."

Beltre added that if the Rangers signal they don't plan to contend in 2018, either, it will affect whether he wants to remain in Texas to finish his career.

"Yes, it absolutely would change my mind," he said. "At this stage of my career, I'm not here for a rebuild. I don't think it will be. I think there is a possibility of this team playing better. I'm still focused on this year and don't want to think about it right now, but it would change things for me."

Asked Tuesday if he views the Rangers as being in rebuild mode, president of baseball operations and general manager Jon Daniels said: "I don't see it that way at all."