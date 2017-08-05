Four Aggies score in double figures as Utah St. beats Oral Roberts 76-55

LOGAN, UTAH -- Gary Wilkinson scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead four Aggies in double figures as Utah State ran past Oral Roberts 76-55 Saturday night. Tai Wesley scored a career-high 14 points and also grabbed eight rebounds for the Aggies (10-5). Jaycee Carroll scored 14 and Stephen DuCharme 10. Adam Liberty led the Golden Eagles (7-5) with 11 points and Marcus Lewis added 10. Oral Roberts had an 8-3 run to start the second half, helped by Utah State's four turnovers in the half's first four minutes. Utah State then regrouped and pushed their lead to 28 points before all starters left the floor with 5:30 remaining. Oral Roberts only shot 30 percent from the field during the game, though an aggressive second-half defense by the Golden Eagles forced 19 turnovers by USU. In the first half, Utah State bolted to a 20-4 lead to start the game. Wesley scored all his points in the first half and pulled down seven rebounds in the half to lead Utah State to a 42-16 halftime edge. Oral Roberts shot only 7-of-30 from the field and 0-of-4 free throws in the first half while the Aggies were credited with four steals and shot 18-of-33 from the field.