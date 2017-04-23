Ailing Steve Kerr plans to attend Warriors workout, sources say

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who missed Game 3 because he was ill, felt well enough to watch film with his assistants Sunday morning and planned to attend at least some the team's voluntary workout later Sunday, a source tells ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Kerr's absence, and the lack of details about his condition, prompted speculation about his condition Saturday. Sources told ESPN Sunday that Kerr is suffering from head and neck pain, but can walk and there are no problems with his back or legs.

Sources told ESPN that Kerr felt well enough Saturday to address his team, though he did not attend the pregame shootaround. Sources also said he needed to have fluids replenished Saturday after staying behind at the hotel while the Warriors rallied to beat the Blazers 119-113 and took a 3-0 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kerr had back surgery in July 2015 that caused a fluid leak in his spine. He missed 43 games at the start of the 2015-16 season because of the complications of the surgery, and has suffered from headaches and nausea. But Kerr did coach all 82 regular-season games this season.

Lead assistant Mike Brown, who took Kerr's place Saturday night, is scheduled to address reporters at 5 p.m. ET Sunday.

Game 4 is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET Monday in Portland.