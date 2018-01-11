Alabama assistant coach had playbook stolen before national championship game

Atlanta police say a playbook belonging to Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar was stolen just two days before the Crimson Tide played Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

The story was first reported by WSB-TV in Atlanta.

According to an incident report obtained by ESPN, the theft occurred at the Marriott Marquis.

Dunbar told police he left his backpack containing the playbook in a meeting room at 12:45 p.m. ET, and when he returned both the backpack and two of his cellphones were gone.?An unidentified suspect wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball cap was caught on video taking the bag.

Dunbar reported that his game day notebook, wallet, iPad, passport, sunglasses, reading glasses and $1,320 were inside the bag.?

Security was able to find some of Dunbar's items, police said, in a restroom on the third floor of the hotel.

Alabama had no comment on the incident.

The Crimson Tide beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime Monday night to win its fifth national championship under coach Nick Saban.