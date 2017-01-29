Alabama assistant strength coach Joshua Chapman charged with DUI

University of Alabama assistant strength coach Josh Chapman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Sunday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

He was released on $1,000 bond.

Chapman was a defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide from 2007-11. He won two national championships with the team and earned a spot on the All-SEC team.

He joined the staff prior to last season, working under head strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran.

Chapman, who went to nearby Hoover High School, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2012 and played in three seasons.