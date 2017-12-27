Alabama LB Dylan Moses won't play vs. Clemson in College Football Playoff

NEW ORLEANS -- Alabama freshman linebacker Dylan Moses won't play against Clemson in the College Football Playoff because of a foot injury, coach Nick Saban said Wednesday after the team arrived in New Orleans.

Moses was hurt in practice during bowl preparations.

Noting the significant number of injuries his team has had on defense, Saban also noted that senior linebacker? Shaun Dion Hamilton and senior safety Hootie Jones are out.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said Deionte Thompson, who will replace Jones against the Tigers, has done a good job at practice.

Fitzpatrick also said he practiced a little at the spot Jones plays.

"He's watching extra film with me every single day after practice," Fitzpatrick said. "He's really excited to play in the game, and he's been doing a good job."

As for the way the defense played despite the injuries this year, Fitzpatrick said, "I definitely take a lot of pride in what we did this season, all the injuries we had. I was really excited my team bounced back and fought hard the whole entire season."