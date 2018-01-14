Alabama's Brian Daboll joining Sean McDermott's staff as Bills' OC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills?hired Brian Daboll to be their offensive coordinator, the team announced Sunday.

Daboll spent last season at Alabama, where he led the Crimson Tide's offense to a national championship. He replaces Rick Dennison, whom the Bills fired last week after one season.

"We are excited to hire Brian as our offensive coordinator and welcome him back to Western New York," Bills coach Sean McDermott said in a statement. "I know how much this area means to him. He is a good coach and a good teacher and has been part of winning programs in the NFL and in college."

Daboll attended St. Francis High School in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg, New York, and played football at the University of Rochester. He also owns a home in the Buffalo area.

This will be Daboll's fourth stint as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, having previously led the offenses of the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Kansas City Chiefs (2012). He had two stints as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots.

Daboll was a restricted-earnings coach for William & Mary in 1997 when McDermott played on that team.

The Bills finished 29th in average yards per game (302.6) and were tied for 24th in offensive points scored (17.6) this season. Buffalo finished with a 9-7 record and lost 10-3 in an AFC wild-card game to the Jacksonville Jaguars.