Alex Cobb agrees with Orioles on 4-year deal near $60M

Veteran starter Alex Cobb has agreed with the Baltimore Orioles on a four-year contract worth close to $60 million, sources told ESPN, confirming a FanRag Sports report.

The 30-year-old right-hander posted career highs for wins, games started and innings pitched while going 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA over 29 starts with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017.

Cobb's career year for the Rays marked his comeback from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him most of the previous two seasons. Cobb went 1-2 with an 8.59 ERA in 2016 after returning late that season from the ligament-replacement procedure.

Cobb ranks fifth in wins and second in ERA on the Rays' career list with a 48-35 record and 3.50 ERA over six seasons.

Information from ESPN's Jerry Crasnick was used in this report.