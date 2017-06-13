Andrew Luck unsure if he'll be ready for training camp

INDIANAPOLIS - Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who has been out since January following right shoulder surgery, isn't sure he'll be ready for the start of training camp in late July, he said Tuesday.

"To be honest, I have not thought about it," Luck said. "If I'm ready for it, then great. If I'm not, then that's the way it is. I'm certainly hopeful for it. In my mind all I can do - and I truly feel this way - with this rehab, with my shoulder, I can't look five months down the road, three months down the road, a week down the road. To me it's about the next rehab session, the next day. That's where my focus is and that's where I think it needs to be to truly get back to 100 percent."

The Colts have shied away from giving a timetable on Luck's return. The only thing they've said is that the plan was never for Luck to take part in the team's offseason workouts and that he's not throwing a football yet. Owner Jim Irsay said last week his franchise quarterback is "healing tremendously."

Coach Chuck Pagano was also asked Tuesday about Luck's availability when training camp starts.

"Am I hopeful? Am I praying? Yeah, but there's no timetable," the coach said.

Luck has served as an extra coach on the sideline during the team's workouts. He said the current five-month stretch where he hasn't thrown a football is the longest he's gone since he first starting throwing a ball when he was around six or seven years old.

"It's not fun to stand on the sidelines, but I understand when you have a surgery you understand what goes into that decision the consequences of that, especially with that you're going to miss parts of that for rehab," Luck said. "So I understood that, and one, try to focus on rehab, and two, try to help with the guys by being out there."

Luck, who finished fifth in the NFL in touchdown passes (31) and threw for 4,240 yards last season, plans to continue to workout at the facility outside of a vacation once the team breaks following their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday.

Luck has put on between 10-12 pounds of the 15 he has lost since the surgery. His goal is to put on up to five more pounds before he takes the field.

"I feel and see myself getting better every day, every week," Luck said. "That's something you can sort of hang your hat on. It's progress. To me, that's what matters now."