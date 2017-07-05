Andy Murray in clinical form to move past Dustin Brown at Wimbledon

Andy Murray booked his place in the third round of Wimbledon with a ruthless 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over flamboyant German Dustin Brown.

The world No. 1 was always in charge on Centre Court -- despite the unpredictable nature of the opposition -- and moves on to face Italy's Fabio Fognini, who enjoyed a straight-sets win over the Scot in May.

Brown wasted no time in delving into his box of tricks and produced some delightful drop-shots early on while at the other end, Murray's serve moved into gear with a a string of aces.

One particular highlight of the early exchanges was a stunning lob from the German -- his arm held aloft in celebration even before the ball had bounced inside the baseline.

The opening set swung on a poor service game from Brown at 4-3. As Murray's groundstrokes cranked up the pressure, the underdog eventually surrendered the break tamely with a double-fault, leaving the home favourite to serve out with ease.

Brown's serve continued to look shaky early in the second as he saved four break points with some intelligent point management and phenomenal volleying -- much to Murray's visible frustration -- but an uncharacteristically wayward volley from Brown eventually handed the top seed the initiative.

As the match wore on, Murray replied to Brown's chip-and-charge return policy with some sumptuous winners and even began to beat him at his own game -- securing the double-break by winning a slightly bizarre half-court volleying showdown.

Once Murray had served out to go two ahead, the quality of Brown's approach shots dipped at the start of the third set and a fortunate net-cord provided Murray with the break in its third game. Again, the double-break followed and Murray was clinical in serving out for an impressive victory.