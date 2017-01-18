Andy Reid: Holding call on tying 2-point try should have been non-call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --? Chiefs?coach Andy Reid said he didn't agree with the late holding call on tackle Eric Fisher that wiped out the Chiefs' two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"There are certain things you agree with and don't agree with during games,'' Reid said Monday when asked for his opinion of the call. "It really doesn't matter now that we're sitting here. I don't want to be fined any money but I would tell you I was probably leaning the other way. I thought Fish did what he needed to do on that particular block to get that done and the problem is when [linebacker James Harrison] slipped it can look worse than it is.

"I know Fish is going to have a lot of eyes on him for that call, and I'm not sure I completely agree with what took place, but it did. The call was made and we live with that.''

The holding penalty pushed the Chiefs' attempt for the tying two-point conversion with less than three minutes remaining to the Pittsburgh 12. That try was unsuccessful, and after receiving the ensuing kickoff, the Steelers were able to run out the clock in their 18-16 victory.

Chiefs players, including tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Alex Smith, said after the game they also disagreed with the holding penalty.