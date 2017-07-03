Angels announce Mike Trout will miss All-Star Game due to rehab on thumb

The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that Mike Trout will miss next week's All-Star Game to focus on his recovery from thumb surgery.

Boston Red Sox?right fielder? Mookie Betts?will start in place of Trout at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game in Miami. Betts received the most votes in the player balloting among non-starting American League outfielders.

Trout, who is planning to begin a rehab assignment this week,?was elected starter for the fifth consecutive season.

"I couldn't be more honored to be voted to play in the All-Star Game this season. There are so many players in our game that deserve to be on the All-Star team, so to be elected again is truly humbling," Trout said in a statement.

The Angels announced on Friday that Trout will participate in a full workout with the Angels' Class A affiliate at Inland Empire on Tuesday, the next step of his return from left thumb ligament surgery.

"We are extremely proud of Mike for his election to the All-Star team," Angels general manager Billy Eppler said. "However, unfortunately, based on the timeline established for Mike to return from his thumb injury, he will be rehabilitating into the All-Star break and will therefore not be able to participate in the All-Star festivities. We share in our fans', and Mike's, disappointment and we look forward to his return to our everyday roster."

Trout is batting .337 with 16 homers, 36 RBIs and 10 steals. He was the AL MVP in 2014 and 2016, and was the All-Star Game MVP in 2014 and 2015.

"One thing with the nature of Mike's injury is, or any injury, you can't rehab to a schedule as far as when you think you want to get back,'' Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before Monday's game in Minnesota.

"This thing takes its own course. When you're healthy, you're healthy. Mike's made some remarkable strides in his rehab. He should be ready to play in rehab games sometime later this week. Trying to cram and get ready for an All-Star Game, although it's a great honor and I know something he really enjoys, just is not the way you go about the rehab scenario,'' Scioscia said.

The two-time AL MVP has missed 33 games since May 29.

Trout, who was injured sliding headfirst into second base in Miami, was initially projected to be out six to eight weeks.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.