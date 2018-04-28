Angels' Shohei Ohtani day-to-day after mild ankle sprain

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani left Friday night's game against the New York Yankees with a mild left ankle sprain and is day-to-day.

Ohtani was the DH and had homered in his first at-bat, his fourth of the season, in the second inning.

Ohtani grounded out to second in the fifth inning, then was pinch-hit for by Luis Valbuena in the seventh inning, when the Angels announced the injury.

The sprain puts in jeopardy Ohtani's availablity for Saturday's game against the Yankees. He was slated play against fellow Japanese player Masahiro Tanaka, who he walked over and introduced himself to before Friday's game. Tanaka said he had faced Ohtani in 2013 and that Ohtani was 0-for-11 against him.

Ohtani's next start on the mound is scheduled for Tuesday at home against Baltimore.

ESPN's Coley Harvey contributed to this report.?