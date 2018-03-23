Ankle injury keeps Antetokounmpo from playing Friday against Bulls

CHICAGO -- Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Friday night against the Chicago Bulls as he continues to rehab a right ankle injury.

Bucks interim head coach Joe Prunty said Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI on his ankle but did not sound concerned that the injury would keep him out of action for a long time.

"He's out tonight," Prunty said, "and we'll evaluate him moving forward."

Antetokounmpo injured the ankle during the first half of Wednesday night's loss to the LA Clippers. He did not travel with the Bucks to Chicago and will miss his fifth game this season.

Bucks veteran big man John Henson knows there will be a lot of changes without Antetokounmpo on the floor. Forward Jabari Parker is expected to start in Antetokounmpo's place.

"Our plays," Henson said. "A lot of stuff goes through him. A lot of stuff is predicated off him attacking and drawing the defense, so we're obviously going to have to have a little better ball movement. But with Jabari, he's the same type of dynamic player that when he gets going, he needs a double-team. He can pass as well, just like Giannis, and he can finish. I don't think it's going to be a drastic change out there, but missing a two-time All-Star is always going to be tough."

The Bucks come into Friday's game in eighth position in the Eastern Conference standings with a 37-34 record.