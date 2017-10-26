Anquan Boldin considering return, Bills tell agent OK to shop him

Retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin has expressed interest in playing again and the Buffalo Bills have given his agent permission to explore trades with other teams.?

In a letter obtained by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills granted Tom Condon, agent for the 14-year veteran of the NFL, permission to speak with other teams "for the sole purpose of discussing a trade for Anquan."

The letter, dated Thursday, mentions Boldin's desire to be in closer proximity to his home in Florida and his family.?

Boldin announced on Aug. 20, less than two weeks after signing a one-year deal with the Bills, that he was leaving football to focus on social activism.

He told SiriusXM Radio the next day, "Do I feel like I can still play? Of course. My passion for the advocacy work that I do outweighs football at this point, so I'm not coming back to play for a contender or to do anything else. I'm done with the game of football."

Boldin told ESPN at the time, "Football has afforded me a platform throughout my career to have a greater impact on my humanitarian work, and at this time, I feel drawn to make the larger fight for human rights a priority. My life's purpose is bigger than football."

In their letter granting permission to seek a trade, the Bills noted that Boldin may not make visits, undergo a physical or try out with other teams at this time. The Bills reserved the right to have ultimate say on trade compensation and the designated club.?

The trade deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 31, so there is a finite window on any trade talks.

Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, where he played his first seven seasons, Boldin walked away from the game with 1,076 receptions for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2012 season. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

Boldin, 37, has spent parts of the past two years on Capitol Hill fighting for criminal justice reform. He has teamed with current Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins in trips to Washington to speak with members of Congress, to push a social media campaign for the Clean Slate Act and to help organize a players coalition of approximately 40 players who perform community work on a grassroots level.

