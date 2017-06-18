Anthony Johnson uses Tim Hague injury to explain decision to retire

Two-time UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson referenced the injury to former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague in explaining why he decided to retire earlier this year at age 33.

Johnson posted a headline on Hague's condition on Instagram on Saturday and said head trauma was a major reason he left the Octagon. Hague died Sunday at age 34, his family said.

"This is a reality check for me!" Johnson wrote. "I've knocked a lot of [people] out and [I don't know] how this didn't happen when I fought. I've been afraid of this happening to me and after learning about CTE I'm afraid of it happening to anybody."