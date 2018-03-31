Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker via unanimous decision

CARDIFF, WALES -- Anthony Joshua won a third world heavyweight title belt but lost his 100 percent knockout record as he was forced to points by Joseph Parker on Saturday.

Joshua had to rely on the judges for the first time in his professional career as he triumphed by scores of 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 after a fight that had its moments, but no knockdowns.

Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) added Parker's WBO belt to his IBF and WBA titles, maintaining his status as the world heavyweight No 1 and fulfilling what most expected would happen in front of 78,000 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

But most also thought he would win by knockout, like he had his previous 20 professional fights.

Parker's movement foiled Joshua in his pursuit of a knockout, but the New Zealander did not land enough to win the rounds.

Nevertheless, Joshua moved a step closer to completing his goal of becoming the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

"My strategy in there was to stick behind the jab," Joshua said. "A right hand will take you around the block but a good jab will take you around the world. I stuck behind the jab. I was focused. I controlled him behind the jab and the main thing is I am the unified champion of the world.

"I thought it was hard, but going the 12 rounds was light work."

Lighter was not necessarily better for Joshua, who weighed in nearly a stone less for his last fight against Carlos Takam. There were some rocky moments at times for Joshua, and both fighters looked hurt after an exchange at the end of the 11th round.

The Englishman triumphed in the first three-belt world heavyweight title unification fight in seven years. Only one title -- the WBC -- is currently not in his possession.

Boxing has never had a four-belt world heavyweight champion, and a clash with American Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs), the WBC king, is now the sport's most in-demand fight.

But it might not happen until next year. Joshua might have to fulfill a mandatory defense against Russia's Alexander Povetkin, also triumphant on the same bill, to keep hold of all the belts before facing Wilder.

Joshua, who became the first Briton to hold three recognized world heavyweight titles since Lennox Lewis in 1999, afterward called on Wilder to face him.

Joshua made a fifth defense of his IBF title and second of the WBA strap on a night that reportedly earned him £13 million and Parker £7 million.

Parker (24-1, 18 KOs) suffered his first professional defeat in his third defense of the WBO belt, but there will be more big fights ahead for the New Zealander and perhaps in the UK, where there is Dillian Whyte, former champion Tyson Fury, Tony Bellew and David Haye.

"I lost to the better champion tonight," said Parker. "We will back again stronger and I'm happy I went the 12 rounds."

For the third successive fight, Watford-born Joshua walked to the ring with the backing of a huge stadium crowd.

Following 90,000 at Wembley Stadium for his 11th-round win over former champion Wladimir Klitschko almost a year ago, 78,000 turned out to cheer on Joshua as he halted late substitute opponent Carlos Takam at this same venue in October.

Joshua (17st 4lb), 28, who was born in Watford and now lives in north London, seemed relaxed despite the size of the occasion and tapped the hands of fans on the way to the ring.

Odds on Joshua had dropped to 1-6 prefight, but the 2012 Olympic gold medalist was still an overwhelming favourite and Parker, a 9-2 underdog, was sharper than his last defense -- a plodding majority-points win over England's Hughie Fury in Manchester in September -- and he was the busier fighter in the early rounds.

Parker, 26, who is from South Auckland but trains in Las Vegas, was busy with a flicking jab in the first round, although most fell short.

Joshua, who weighed in at his lightest since 2014, preferred to take a look at Parker in the opening session, and he had to be aware of the New Zealander's jab.

Joshua, who had a six-inch reach advantage over Parker, was patient and it was not until halfway through the second round that he opened up with a combination, which did not land.

Joshua was more aggressive in the third round, landing a two-punch combination before catching Parker with a left hook on the ropes.

The Briton also made better use of his jab in the third round and Parker seemed hurt from a short left hook at the start of the fourth.

Parker had suddenly become the hunted one and Joshua landed a shuddering jab to the jaw later in the fourth round.

Both exchanged hooks and Parker later caught Joshua going backward with a left.

It was gripping stuff and Parker was feeling bold in the sixth round, with Joshua looking carelessly open at times, especially on retreat.

At the halfway point, it seemed even.

Joshua could not get into any rhythm in the seventh round, and the middle rounds were punctuated by interruptions from referee Giuseppe Quartarone. Joshua almost had Parker rocking with a combination in the eighth round and landed a right uppercut on the inside early in the ninth round.

From early in the 10th round, Parker was bleeding from the left eye -- caused by Joshua's elbow -- but avoided any serious damage from a left uppercut later in the round.

Joshua's knees buckled from a counter right hook late in the 11th, after hurting Parker. But that was the last real moment of drama as Joshua was taken to points for the first time since the 2012 Olympic super-heavyweight final in his last amateur bout.