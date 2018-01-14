Arizona to hire Kevin Sumlin

Arizona?has reached an agreement to hire Kevin Sumlin as coach, as first reported by SiriusXM and confirmed by ESPN.

Sumlin was 51-26 in six seasons at Texas A&M. Before coaching the Aggies, Sumlin was 36-17 in four seasons at Houston, including a 13-1 record in 2011.

Texas A&M fired Sumlin after the 2017 season, when the Aggies finished the regular season 7-5. Sumlin was replaced by former Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher.

Sumlin will replace Rich Rodriguez, who was fired earlier this month in the wake of a sexual harassment allegation the university began investigating in October and a recent notice of a hostile-workplace lawsuit to be filed against him.