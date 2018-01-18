Arron Afflalo suspended 2 games for throwing punch at Nemenja Bjelica

The NBA has suspended Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo two games for throwing a punch at Minnesota's? Nemanja Bjelica?in Wednesday night's game, the league announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old Afflalo will forfeit $32,119 in salary in the two games.

Afflalo and Bjelica were ejected with 7:58 left in the second quarter when they got into a fight while the game was being played.

Afflalo threw at least one punch in the fight, which came four minutes after both players had been assessed technical fouls.

"I don't want to feel like a victim here, that's part of the game,'' Bjelica said. "But he took a swing at me, and I was just trying to protect myself, first of all, and to calm him down because he was wild. ``I don't know what's wrong with that guy, but at that point I have to protect myself and my family.''