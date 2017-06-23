Asdrubal Cabrera 'not really happy' with move to 2B, asks to be traded

Veteran shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera said Friday that he has requested a trade from the New York Mets, a decision he made after the team asked him to move to second base.

Cabrera, 31, was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday. He was playing second base and hitting second in the opener of the team's series at San Francisco.

"Personally, I'm not really happy with that move," Cabrera told reporters after meeting with manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson before the game, according to MLB.com. "If they have that plan, they should have told me before I came over here. I just told my agent about it. If they have that plan for me, I think it's time to make a move.

"What I saw the last couple of weeks, I don't think they have any plans for me. I told my agent, so we're going to see what happens in the next couple weeks."

Jose Reyes remained at shortstop for New York despite hitting just .193 this season. Regular Mets second baseman Neil Walker is expected to miss several weeks because of a hamstring tear.

Cabrera agreed ahead of the 2016 season to a two-year contract with $8.25 million annual salaries and an $8.25 million club option for 2018 with a $2 million buyout. He said he would withdraw his trade request if the Mets exercise the option.?

Cabrera added that, despite being unhappy, he would continue to give "100 percent" effort on the field for the sake of his teammates.

"I got to do my job, no matter what position," he said. "Try to help my team, my teammates. I have to help them, help my team. I am just playing for my guys, my players, my teammates."

New York entered a series against San Francisco with seven losses in eight games. Cabrera had not played since June 12 because of a sprained left thumb and said he wasn't given time to prepare for the move to second base while he was on an injury rehabilitation assignment at Class A St. Lucie.?

"I was surprised," he said. "They should have told me I could have played over there. ... For double plays you have to work on that."

Collins declined to discuss specifics of his meeting with Cabrera.

"We had a conversation, and certainly I'm not here to embarrass anyone, I'm not here to do that in my wildest imagination," Collins said. "There was a discussion and I made a decision. So he's going to play second base tonight. In my opinion, I think that gives us the best chance to win the game."

Collins grew impatient with persistent questions, at one point snapping at a reporter who hadn't finished a question.

"I don't how to explain this anymore, OK? This is done. He's going to play second base tonight," Collins said. "We need to go out and play good. We need to have him play good. I think he will. I think he's a pro. I think he's a great pro. I know he's not happy. I get it. I think this gives our team the best chance. He's a pro, he will go out and do the absolute best he can, and that's all I ask for."

Alderson said he understood Cabrera's concerns but deferred to his manager's judgment.

"I think Cabby understands what Terry's thinking was," Alderson said. "Whether he totally agrees with it, I'm not sure, but he's playing second base tonight and I expect he'll play some second base going forward."

Alderson said trading Cabrera would be difficult, even if the Mets wanted to.

"As a practical matter, that's easier said than done," Alderson said. "Even if I were so inclined I don't know that that's something that he really wishes.''

Alderson attributed Cabrera's frustration in part to the Mets' slump.

"I would be very surprised if issues of this sort didn't arise after the last 10 days, two weeks," Alderson said.

Cabrera, 31, entered Friday batting .244 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in 49 games.

