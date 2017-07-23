Astros 3B Colin Moran suffered facial fracture from foul ball, on DL

Houston Astros third baseman Colin Moran?is on the 10-day disabled list after he suffered a facial fracture during Saturday's game, the team announced Sunday.

Moran left Saturday's? 8-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles?in the sixth inning, when he fouled an inside pitch from Orioles reliever Darren O'Day straight up and into the area near his left eye.

The 24-year-old rookie went down to the ground and grabbed his face, which had started to bleed. After a lengthy time down on the field with athletic trainers, including a brief moment when he attempted to stand up but couldn't, he was carted off the field.

"It was a pretty scary incident," manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday. "I go on the field, and he's got blood on the face. Blood, it isn't generally seen in our sport."

Moran was taken to a Baltimore hospital. He was playing in only his second career major league game after being called up Tuesday following an injury to All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.?

O'Day experienced an array of emotions over Moran's injury.

"I've had good friends who've had accidents like that and never knew if they were going to play again or didn't get to play again, so I hope he's OK," O'Day said. "But as a professional, you've got to try and block that out."

Infielder Tyler White was called up from Triple-A Fresno to take Moran's spot on the roster.

