Astros pitching prospect Forrest Whitley suspended for violating drug program

Houston Astros minor leaguer Forrest Whitley, one of the game's top pitching prospects, has been suspended 50 games for a violation of minor league baseball's drug program, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

Whitley's suspension is without pay.

Whitley, 20, was the Astros' first-round pick in 2016 (17th overall). A product of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Whitley advanced from low-A ball to Double-A last season.?He was a combined 5-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 92? innings with three minor league teams last season, including four appearances for Double-A Corpus Christi in which he?posted a 1.84 ERA.

The Astros have fended off recent trade interest in the 6-foot-7 right-hander, who is ranked eighth among the top 100 prospects this spring, according to ESPN's Keith Law.