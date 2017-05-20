Astros to place Dallas Keuchel on DL with pinched nerve in neck

Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel, who is off to a 7-0 starts this season, is headed to the disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck, according to multiple reports.

Keuchel, who won the Cy Young Award in 2015, has a 1.84 ERA, 54 strikeouts and has held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average in his nine starts this season.

The Astros expect Keuchel to miss only one start, and the DL move will be retroactive to Wednesday. The left-hander was scheduled to pitch Monday.

Keuchel pitched just five innings in his last start -- a 12-2 win over the Marlins on Tuesday -- allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five.

The Astros will recall left-hander Ashur Tolliver from Triple-A Fresno to take Keuchel's spot on the roster.