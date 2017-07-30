Auction house courts top dollar for Aaron Judge's debut jersey

The jersey worn by New York Yankees outfielder? Aaron Judge in his Major League Baseball debut in August sold for $157,366 on Sunday.

The winning bid in the auction, held by Steiner Sports, represents the highest price paid for any jersey worn in four major U.S. sports in the past 15 years. It topped the $135,060 paid last month for the jersey Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry wore in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

The sale price on the Judge jersey is a huge jump from the price paid for a game-used jersey Steiner sold just last month. The jersey Judge wore May 28, when he hit his first career grand slam, sold for $45,578.

Since then, Judge's rise -- which included winning the Home Run Derby -- has whipped the sports memorabilia world into a frenzy. Earlier this month, a Judge signed rookie card sold for more than $14,000 on eBay.

While Steiner Sports has had an official memorabilia deal with the Yankees for more than a decade, auction houses are battling to get whatever they can of Judge. Memory Lane recently acquired a Judge-used Double-A uniform that it is hoping to sell for $25,000. Goldin Auctions, in its next auction, has a Judge game-used jersey and signed game-used cleats, while SCP Auctions is auctioning off a jersey worn by Judge at Fresno State.

To put the $157,000 price tag in perspective, Mickey Mantle's bat from the 1957 All-Star Game sold for $135,332 on Sunday.

Judge has smacked an MLB-leading 33 home runs this season, besting Joe DiMaggio's rookie team record (29 in 1936).?The price paid for the jersey represents 29 percent of what the Yankees are paying him this season ($544,500).