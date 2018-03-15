Augie Garrido, who took Texas and Cal State Fullerton to national titles, dies

Hall of Famer Augie Garrido, the winningest coach in college baseball history, died Thursday at the age of 79.

Garrido,?who led Texas to two national titles, had been hospitalized earlier this month following a stroke.?

Garrido began at Texas in 1997. His personality -- California cool and an aura as a Zen master who talked as much about thinking about winning as swinging a bat -- took some time to take root at Texas. But once he did, Garrido had the Longhorns back among the nation's top programs. He spent 20 years at Texas, reaching the NCAA tournament 15 times with eight College World Series appearances.

The Longhorns, under Garrido, claimed national titles in 2002 and 2005.

Garrido also coached at San Francisco State, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton and Illinois. He held two stints at Cal State Fullerton -- coaching there from 1973 to 1987 and 1991 to 1996 and winning national titles in both terms (1979, 1984, 1995).

He finished with 1,975 victories in a career that began in 1969 and included five College World Series titles and 15 CWS appearances.

"College baseball and the world lost one of the finest men in our coaching profession," FSU baseball coach Mike Martin said in a statement. "Augie dedicated his life to making young men better people. He will be deeply missed by myself and many others."

After exiting as Longhorns coach after the 2016 season, Garrido served as a special assistant to the school's athletic director.

He was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in July 2016.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.