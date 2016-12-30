Austin Rivers, Doc Rivers ejected from Clips' game vs. Rockets

HOUSTON -- Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers and his son Austin were ejected in the first half of their game with the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Austin Rivers was kicked out when, after missing a layup, he lightly pushed official J.T. Orr with 6 minutes, 38 seconds to play in the second quarter. Rivers yelled at Orr and waved his arms at him after the ejection and was led off the court by a Clippers employee. When he got to the edge of the court, he tried going back toward the referee and had to be held back by the employee and pulled off the court.

Then, during a dead ball, Doc Rivers went to lead official Jason Phillips to ask him what happened. After the two exchanged words, Phillips ejected Rivers with 6:13 to play and the Rockets leading 59-35. Assistant Mike Woodson took over coaching duties for the Clippers.

Both Austin Rivers and Doc Rivers were ejected in a loss to the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18.

It's the third time this season Doc Rivers has been ejected and the fourth career ejection for Austin Rivers.

The Clippers are playing this game without? Blake Griffin and Chris Paul?because of injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.