Austin Rivers, Doc Rivers both ejected from LA Clippers' game vs. Houston Rockets

HOUSTON -- LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers and his son Austin were ejected in the first half of their game with the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Austin Rivers was kicked out when, after missing a layup, he lightly pushed official J.T. Orr with 6:38 to play.

Then, during a dead ball, Doc Rivers went to lead official Jason Phillips to ask him what happened. After the two exchanged words, Phillips ejected Rivers with 6:13 to play. Assistant Mike Woodson took over coaching duties.

It's the second time this season Doc Rivers has been ejected from a game.

The Clippers are playing this game minus Blake Griffin and Chris Paul due to injuries.