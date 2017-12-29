Avery Bradley denies sexual assault allegation, acknowledges confidentiality agreement

Detroit Pistons shooting guard? Avery Bradley has denied a sexual assault allegation through his attorney, who told TMZ Sports that Bradley has a confidentiality agreement with the accuser "to protect the reputation and privacy of Mr. Bradley and his family."

The woman said she was sexually assaulted in May in Cleveland, TMZ reported. Bradley had been in Cleveland at the time while playing in the Eastern Conference finals as a member of the Boston Celtics.

Bradley's attorney, Brian Wolf of Lavely & Singer in Los Angeles, told TMZ that his client maintains his innocence.?Wolf also said his office will investigate how the accusation became public despite the presence of the confidentiality agreement.

"Mr. Bradley absolutely denies having engaged in wrongdoing whatsoever," Wolf said. "The confidentiality agreement specifically refutes and denies the validity of all allegations of any wrongful conduct by Mr. Bradley. The sole purpose of the agreement was to protect the reputation and privacy of Mr. Bradley and his family."

Negotiations for the confidentiality agreement began after the woman contacted Bradley and accused him of assaulting her, TMZ reported.?Bradley ultimately paid the woman an undisclosed amount as part of the agreement, according to TMZ.

There have been no public statements on the accusation from the NBA, the Pistons or the Celtics as of Friday morning.