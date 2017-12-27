Baker Mayfield first Heisman winner since Tim Tebow to accept Senior Bowl invite

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Mayfield is the first Heisman Trophy winner to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl since Tim Tebow in 2010 (he won the award as a sophomore in 2007) and just the fourth in the past 15 years (Troy Smith, 2007, and Carson Palmer, 2003).

"Baker is known for his competitive personality, so it's not a surprise that he would want to be in Mobile to showcase his abilities and leadership qualities," Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage said in a statement. "And, it's exciting for the Reese's Senior Bowl to have a Heisman Trophy winner in our game."

He becomes the seventh quarterback to commit to attending, joining Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph, Washington State's Luke Falk, Virginia's Kurt Benkert, Western Kentucky's Mike White, Richmond's Kyle Lauletta and Troy's Brandon Silvers.

Mayfield passed for 4,350 yards with 41 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season. He also rushed for 310 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Sooners (12-1) to a College Football Playoff berth.

The Senior Bowl will played on Jan. 27 in Mobile, Alabama.