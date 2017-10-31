After Barnsley loss, under fire Benitez needs victory over Inter Milan

LONDON -- Rafa Benitez needs another of his famous comebacks or he could be looking for another job. Remember how he guided Liverpool to a memorable penalty-kick shootout victory over AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League after the Reds trailed 3-0 at halftime? How about that tying goal in injury time by Steven Gerrard and the shootout triumph that earned Benitez an FA Cup title over West Ham in 2006? Not bad for the owners and fans of most teams. But not good enough for Tom Hicks and George Gillett Jr. And now even some of the fans are turning on Benitez. A shocking 2-1 loss at home to modest Barnsley sent the Reds tumbling out of the FA Cup on Saturday. Now, Benitez has to bounce back with a Champions League victory over Inter Milan, which appears to be running away with another Italian league title. Another defeat would put huge pressure on Liverpool in the second leg in Milan on March 11 because the Reds would have little left to play for with three months of the season still to go. The problem for Benitez is that, once again, the English league title is, in effect, out of reach for a club that still holds the record of 18 championships but none since 1990. Fifth in the standings and 19 points behind leader Arsenal, Liverpool hasn't won the title since before the championship changed its identity from division one to the Premier League. Occasional visits to domestic cup finals haven't satisfied the fans or impressed the club's American owners, especially with local rival Manchester United gaining nine Premier League titles in 15 seasons. Losing to Barnsley of the League Championship was hardly in the script. The Reds fans in the crowd of 42,000 at Anfield couldn't believe what they were seeing as Liverpool tossed away a chance of FA Cup glory. That leaves just the Champions League. After losing to Barnsley, 14th in its 24-club league, how is this ailing Liverpool team going to beat Inter Milan, 11 points clear at the top of the Italian league? The Spaniard's response to what appears to be a crisis isn't likely to calm the nerves at Anfield. "I do not see this as my most difficult time as a manager. I have worked for 21 years now in the job so I have good memories and bad moments," said Benitez who has made a point of staying low key both in triumph and defeat. "I try to concentrate only on the next game. Obviously, I was really disappointed at the weekend, but we must be positive and prepare for this game correctly. I will try to change the situation. I will support the players and try to improve things." One of those players, defender Jamie Carragher, says the problems have been building for longer than many people at the club would admit. "I wouldn't call this just a bad spell," Carragher said. "It's been a lot longer than that. We realize we are not playing well enough. It's not a matter of putting your finger on one reason. It's simply because we have not been good enough." Former Liverpool striker Ian Rush, who helped the club win the fourth of its five European cup titles in 1984, is confident the Reds will bounce back against Inter and could even go all the way to a third final in four seasons. "Liverpool are capable of beating anyone in the world and seem to be really up for it in Europe and that's why no one wants to play them," he said. "They have reached two finals in three seasons and beaten some big teams on the way to both Istanbul and then Athens and they could do it again." As one of Liverpool's greats, Rush can be excused for his enthusiasm. A sixth triumph in European soccer's most prestigious competition should be enough to satisfy Hicks and Gillett and fans growing skeptical about Benitez's tactics and decisions. A bad result against Inter on Tuesday, however, could mean that Benitez might soon be looking for another job even though he also guided Liverpool to last season's final, where it lost to Milan. "We must keep going, try to be positive and analyze the mistakes we are making and try to improve," he said. "We have confidence because we know we are a good team." He may be right. But good teams don't lose at home to Barnsley.