Bears extend GM Ryan Pace's contract through 2021

The Chicago Bears have extended general manager Ryan Pace's contract through the 2021 season, team president Ted Phillips announced Monday.

Phillips made the announcement at a news conference to discuss the firing of coach John Fox, who was dismissed earlier in the day after the Bears finished last in the NFC North for the third consecutive season.

Pace was hired as the Bears' general manager in 2015 on a five-year contract. Monday's deal is a two-year extension of that deal.

One of Pace's first moves was to hire Fox as coach. But Pace moved on from Fox on Monday after the Bears were 14-34 in the past three seasons.

The Bears are expected to submit a request to interview Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFelippo for the head-coaching vacancy, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Pace made a splash during the 2017 NFL draft, trading up to the No. 2 overall pick to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.