Bears fire coach John Fox after third straight last-place finish

John Fox has been fired as head coach of the Chicago Bears after Chicago's third consecutive last-place finish in the NFC North, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and multiple reports.

Fox, whose contract ran through the 2018 season, had a 14-34 record with the Bears since being hired in January 2015 after a four-year stint as coach of the Denver Broncos.

He coached the Broncos to four consecutive division titles and a Super Bowl appearance, but he failed to duplicate that success with the Bears, who haven't had a winning season since 2012 and have made the playoffs just once in the past 11 seasons.

Fox owns a career record of 133-123 in 16 seasons with Chicago, Denver and the Carolina Panthers.

His .292 winning percentage is second worst in franchise history to Abe Gibron, who went 11-30-1 (.274) from 1972 to '74.

The Bears particularly struggled against their division rivals under Fox, going 3-15 against NFC North opponents over the past three seasons.