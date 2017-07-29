Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky fumbles 3 snaps in practice drill

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. -- Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made several impressive throws over the first three days of training camp, but he experienced growing pains, too.

The second overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft had a particularly bumpy sequence on Saturday morning, when he fumbled three snaps from under center in one drill during Chicago's first padded practice of the summer.

"Yeah, it was frustrating because that was uncharacteristic of me, and I've just got to handle that," Trubisky said. "They were just wasted plays, and I was kind of frustrated because I kind of wasted a team session right there, and I didn't allow myself or my teammates to get better. You've just got to block that out, bounce back. The other quarterbacks and the coach said something to me that allowed me to get back in rhythm and play football. It's the most critical part of the play. I've just got to take care of that and get better on my part."

Trubisky added: "I think I just lost focus there for a period of time, and then I was starting to overthink it and then couldn't get it. It's all about bouncing back and continuing to get better throughout practice. I messed that up, but I also improved in other areas throughout practice."

Coach John Fox warned against placing all of the blame on Trubisky, who worked almost exclusively out of the shotgun at North Carolina.

"Well, it was two different guys at center," Fox said. "Again, he is a rookie. First day in pads, our linemen, the centers a little more anxious to get off the ball because there is quite a bit of force getting ready to him them. So it's not just the quarterback. First day, getting used to the new center and new quarterback."

Saturday's brief snap issue aside, the Bears have been pleased with Trubisky's progress since they moved up one spot to take him at No. 2 in April's draft.

"He's learning a whole new offense," Fox said. "A whole different NFL coverage package that we see a little bit more extensive types of coverages. So I think the guy's done everything he can. He's improving every day. He's got a great work ethic. He learns quickly and works hard. You can't ask for much more "

However, Trubisky is presently third on the Bears' quarterback depth chart behind starter Mike Glennon and veteran Mark Sanchez. There is a real possibility -- barring injury -- that Trubisky could spend the entire 2017 season on the bench. That would be atypical for quarterbacks drafted in the top 10. Since 2000, 23 of the 26 quarterbacks taken in the top 10 started games as rookies, with the exceptions being Philip Rivers, Carson Palmer and Jake Locker.

Trubisky says he trusts the Bears to make the proper decision regarding his future.

"I have to respect the plan that they have in place, and I have to believe in that, so that's what I'm doing," Trubisky said. "We've got a great quarterback room. Mike, Mark and Connor have really all been helping me with everything I need: the mental side of the game, as well as preparation going into practice and staying on top of the plays and all that. For me, it's just control what I can control, get better every day and believe in the plan that they have in place. It's all about winning games for the Bears. They have a plan. We've just got to believe in it and execute it."