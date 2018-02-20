Bears release LB Jerrell Freeman after two seasons

The Chicago Bears have released linebacker Jerrell Freeman, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Freeman, 31, was suspended 10 games last season for a second violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The Bears placed Freeman on injured reserve in Week 2 after the veteran tore a pectoral muscle in the season opener versus Atlanta. Freeman suggested that the concussion he suffered in the Falcons game contributed to the latest suspension.

Freeman -- voted a team captain before Week 1 -- missed four games in 2016 for his first violation of the PED policy but still finished with a team-high 110 tackles.

He played four seasons in Indianapolis, registering at least 100 tackles three times, before he signed a three-year deal with Chicago in 2016.

Freeman was scheduled to earn $3.5 million in 2018, but none of it was guaranteed.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.