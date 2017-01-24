Ben Roethlisberger says he will evaluate his future this offseason

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger flirted with retirement on his weekly appearance with 93.7 The Fan, saying he will evaluate his future this offseason.

Roethlisberger eventually said he's not making any declarations and talked several times about next season, but he didn't flat-out commit to returning in 2017.

When asked how much he has left, Roethlisberger said, "I don't know."

"It's one of those things, and I was talking to my wife about it last night and I've talked to my agent about it, coach about it, I'm going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options, to consider health and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there's going to be a next season, all those things," Roethlisberger said. "I think that's, in my point of my career and my age, that's the prudent thing to do each year."

When asked whether he's indeed coming back, Roethlisberger followed up with: "Like I said, I'm going to take some time and evaluate with my family and really do a lot of praying about it and make sure it's the right thing for my family."

Roethlisberger then added he's not "by any means saying I'm not coming back," and he spoke at length about plans for the 2017 season. He is due around $19 million next season as part of a five-year extension that has three seasons left.?

"I'm just saying in this point in my career, I think it's prudent, like I'm sure James [Harrison] is doing and other guys who have been in this league a long time, to evaluate and just make sure. You want to be able to leave this game walking out of it in a healthy spot. You don't want to be carted out."

Roethlisberger also delivered harsh assessments of the Steelers' 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Roethlisberger said the Patriots "outcoached us, they outplayed us."

When pointing to red-zone struggles during the playoffs, Roethlisberger said everything must improve, including his own play, "my playcalling and coach [Todd] Haley's playcalling."