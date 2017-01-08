Ben Roethlisberger in walking boot, but says he'll play in Kansas City

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appeared in a walking boot on his right foot after Sunday's 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild-card.

Roethlisberger told reporters he doesn't know the nature of the injury, but he won't miss time.

"We will find out soon, hopefully," Roethlisberger said. "You're always worried about being hurt, but I'll be out there next week."

The Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC divisional-round playoff.

Roethlisberger suffered an injury on his final play of the game. With 4:34 left in the fourth quarter and the Steelers up 30-12, Roethlisberger attempted a pass while on the move. The ball was intercepted by cornerback Xavien Howard, and Roethlisberger was slow to get up. The Steelers had taken Le'Veon Bell out the game at that point.

A golf cart transported Roethlisberger through the Steelers tunnel after his media session.

When asked whether he was surprised he was still in the game, Roethlisberger said he was not, adding "I love being out there with the guys."

Roethlisberger finished 13-of-18 passing for 197 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He completed his first 11 passes.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was not asked about a Roethlisberger injury during his press conference availability, but Roethlisberger's condition was not known at the time and Tomlin didn't list Roethlisberger among injured Steelers, as is customary for a postgame Tomlin presser.