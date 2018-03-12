Bengals to acquire left tackle Cordy Glenn from Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a trade with the Buffalo Bills for left tackle Cordy Glenn, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The trade comes days after the Bills agreed to trade starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals have struggled at tackle since longtime veteran Andrew Whitworth signed with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency last year and have been noncommittal about picking up the fifth-year option of 2015 first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi. Right tackle Jake Fisher, the team's 2015 second round pick, ended his 2017 season early due to a heart condition but will be ready to play next season.

The Bills will save $4.85 million of Glenn's $14.45 million cap number in 2018, as long as the trade is executed before Glenn is due a $2 million roster bonus March 18. The move also clears Glenn's cap numbers of $12.45 million in 2019 and $12.7 million in 2020 for Buffalo.

The Bengals will inherit the final three seasons of Glenn's deal, including his $9.25 million base salary and $2 million roster bonus due next week. Of his base salary, $1.5 million is already fully guaranteed and another $6.5 million will become fully guaranteed on March 16. The Bengals will also have Glenn under contract for non-guaranteed base salaries of $7.25 million (2018) and $7.5 million (2019), as well as $2 million roster bonuses each season.

Glenn, 28, had been the Bills' starting left tackle since being selected in the second round of the 2012 draft.

Last summer, Glenn missed a significant portion of training camp and the preseason because of a lingering foot and ankle injury.

The injuries limited Glenn to five starts through the first nine weeks of last season before he was unable to play in the Bills' next five games. Buffalo placed Glenn on injured reserve in Week 15.

"Somewhat of a frustrating year overall," Bills coach Sean McDermott said in December, adding Glenn would undergo surgery on his foot in hopes of returning to health this offseason.

The Bills signed Glenn to a five-year, $65 million extension after assigning him the franchise tag during the 2016 offseason. He missed two games because of an ankle injury and three games because of a back injury in 2016.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell and Mike Rodak contributed to this report.