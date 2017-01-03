Bengals' Adam Jones charged after allegedly poking man in eye

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones faces several charges after he was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly pushing a man and poking him in the eye and then refusing to comply with law enforcement officers, according to Hamilton County Jail records.

Jones, 33, was arrested and booked in the jail at approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance, court records said.

When arrested, Jones refused to enter the police car and allegedly pulled away before kicking and head-butting an officer, jail documents said. He then spit on the hand of a nurse while he was being booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Jones has had a spate of legal troubles over his career. In separate 2013 incidents, he was cited for disorderly conduct and was arrested on an assault charge, for which he was found not guilty.?

In 2011, Jones was accused of being disorderly, shouting profanities and trying to pull away as officers arrested him at a downtown bar. As part of an agreement, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

In 2012, Jones was ordered to pay $11 million to two Las Vegas strip club employees injured in 2007 when a gunman claiming he was doing Jones' bidding opened fire outside the club after Jones and his entourage were kicked out. A club manager was paralyzed from the waist down, and a bouncer was wounded. Jones said he had no role in the shootings and pleaded an equivalent of no contest to misdemeanor conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct.

Jones was the sixth overall draft pick in 2005 but repeatedly had off-field issues with his team, the Tennessee Titans, resulting in suspensions. He missed the 2007 season on suspension and sat out the 2009 season when no team was interested in him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.