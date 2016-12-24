Bengals WR A.J. Green likely out for final two games with hamstring injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green?continues to be hampered by a hamstring injury and is not expected to play in either of the team's final two games, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Green, who has not played since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring tear two snaps into the Bengals' Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills, will not play Saturday against the Houston Texans?and is also expected to miss next week's regular-season finale against the? Baltimore Ravens.

Green had been optimistic all week that he would play vs. the Texans and said there was never a thought to ending his season early.

"I'm not the type of guy to try to just shut it down, just to bail on my team because we're not having the season we wanted to have," Green said Thursday. "That's like a cowardly move to me. If I'm healthy, I'm going to play. And I feel like I'm healthy."

Voted to his sixth straight Pro Bowl this week, Green is 36 yards away from his sixth straight 1,000-yard season. He was having one of the best seasons of his career prior to the injury, and his 96.4 yards per game is a personal best.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.