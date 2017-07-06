Bernard Tomic fined, dropped by racket sponsor after Wimbledon outburst

LONDON --? Bernard Tomic has been dropped by racket sponsor Head just hours after he was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct following his first-round exit at Wimbledon.

Australian Tomic received a $15,000 (?11,600) fine from the International Tennis Federation -- the second-largest fine since 1991 -- following his loss to Mischa Zverev, after which Tomic claimed he felt bored during the match and admitted he had called the trainer on not for treatment, but to disrupt his opponent's momentum.

News of the fine was followed by a statement from Head, who stood firmly behind Maria Sharapova during her doping ban but deemed Tomic's attitude unacceptable.

A statement on Head's official website read: "We were extremely disappointed with the statements made at Wimbledon by one of our sponsored athletes, Bernard Tomic.

"His opinions in no way reflect our own attitude for tennis, our passion, professionalism and respect for the game. Therefore, we have decided to discontinue our collaboration with Bernard Tomic."

Tomic received $45,000 (?35,000) prize money as a first-round loser.

"We all have our flaws," Novak Djokovic, who also is sponsored by Head, said of the Tomic situation. "We all, in the heat of the moment, maybe say some things that are not appropriate maybe, by definition of someone, or something.

"But again, it's understandable, in a way, why Head has reacted in this way. Because it's not the right message to send out there from one of the most talented players that has played a game in last, you know, six, seven years."

Russian Daniil Medvedev was also fined $14,500 (?11,200) Thursday following his five-set, second-round loss to Ruben Bemelmans the previous day. Medvedev had several disputes with umpire Mariana Alves and ended the match by throwing coins in the direction of her chair.

Medvedev was handed an official warning and deducted a point by Alves during the match. He expressed remorse in his postmatch news conference.

Medvedev was fined $4,000 for his warning, $3,000 for his point penalty and $7,500 for his conduct.

The maximum fine that can be levied for a specific incident by the Grand Slam Supervisors is $20,000.

Information from the Press Association contributed to this report.