After an exciting opening round of play and a Saturday slate that featured a historic upset, Sunday brings eight more March Madness contests. Here's a look at the best bets for Sunday's round of 32 games.

Note: All odds are via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, as of March 17.

No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats (-10) vs. No. 16 UMBC Retrievers

7:45 p.m. ET in Charlotte

Not many betting trends to tap into involving 16-seeds in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but University of Maryland-Baltimore County did the unthinkable on Friday and beat top-seed Virginia. The Retrievers were power rated right below fellow tournament participants Lipscomb and Cal State Fullerton, who lost their first-round games by a combined 44 points. By now, you've see all of the highlights. Virtually everything UMBC chucked up went in during the second half. Against one of the best defenses in the country, a team that finished fifth in the American East in offensive efficiency at barely over a point per possession hit 12-of-24 from three.

That's not going to happen against Kansas State. This handicap really comes down to whether or not you believe UMBC has anything left in the tank. Two days removed from what some are calling the biggest upset in college basketball history, a similar performance is asking a lot. I'll be on the chalk for something.

ATS pick: Kansas State -10