Best of national signing day 2018

College football's favorite holiday has come and gone. Here's the most important -- and most fun -- stuff you need to know from signing day.

Top 100 signings

Here's where the nation's top recruits will be playing next year.

Class rankings

Georgia owned the early signing period and launched to the No. 1 spot in the class rankings.

Ohio State is right behind the Bulldogs, and Alabama is trying to earn another top-five finish.

Top 10 classes at 4 p.m.

Georgia

Ohio State

Texas

Penn State

Clemson

Alabama

Miami

USC

Notre Dame

Oklahoma

Mom can't stay mad at recruit who picked Florida over Bama

Crying babies and Chucky dolls

Saban strikes back

You didn't really expect Alabama and Nick Saban to stay quiet today, did you? Shortly after Texas A&M flipped an ESPN 300 Alabama commit, the Crimson Tide landed the day's best available player in CB Patrick Surtain Jr., the nation's No. 5 player.

Dawgs have their day ... again

Georgia has now flipped two ESPN 300 linebackers on signing day, the first with Otis Reese from Michigan and now Georgia prospect Quay Walker, who flipped from Alabama.

Walker is the No. 73 ranked prospect overall and announced his decision to flip after taking a few visits late in the process.

Ohio State lands top OL

Jimbo Fisher flips Bama recruit

The transition class for Fisher at Texas A&M is coming together nicely with the flip and signing of ESPN 300 defensive lineman Bobby Brown from Alabama. Brown had gone back and forth committing to both programs during the process before flipping and signing with the Aggies this morning. Texas A&M got Brown on campus last weekend, and secured the flip from the National Champions. The Aggies began the day with the No. 24 ranked class, but could be a big mover into the Top 15 with two or three more key wins today.

It's signing day ... make sure to hydrate

Recruiting gets in the way of the Oregon defensive coordinator's new diet.

Coburn ends the drama

Texas fans can rest easy. Keondre Coburn's letter of intent is in.

The ESPN 300 DT has long been committed to Texas, but did not sign in the early signing period, causing some concerns as to whether his recruitment was a done deal.

FSU starts early

Florida State started signing day by flipping running back Anthony Grant from Tennessee and followed that up with a commitment from ESPN 300 defensive tackle Malcolm Lamar.

The No. 162-ranked prospect out of Seffner, Florida, had been committed to coach Willie Taggart at Oregon, but decommitted in December. Lamar now rejoins Taggart at FSU and adds to a class that has been growing since December.

Florida State continued its successful signing day by landing ESPN 300 athlete Tre'Shaun Harrison. The No. 166 ranked prospect had been committed to Willie Taggart at Oregon and will now follow Taggart to Florida State.

The Seminoles have moved up over 20 spots in the recruiting class rankings since the start of the early signing period, currently ranked at No. 15 overall.

The nation's best battlegrounds

Where do college football's best players come from? Like in an election, winning in the battleground counties can produce classes full of recruits that make the difference in winning it all. Read more .