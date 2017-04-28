How to bet the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko fight

This Saturday night live on Showtime Championship Boxing from Wembley Stadium in London, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) defends his title against former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs). Also at stake are the vacant WBA super heavyweight and IBO heavyweight titles. This very well could be the biggest heavyweight fight fans have seen in years. The fight has sold more tickets than any other event at Wembley Stadium.

We have a young emerging champion in 27-year-old Joshua versus the 41-year-old former champion Klitschko. Will this be a passing of the torch or will the former champion show the young buck that he is still a force in boxing's most glamorous division?

Let's look at where the money is going, along with opinions from boxing experts, trainers and my pick for the fights.

Jeff Sherman, assistant sportsbook manager at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, opened the fight with Joshua minus-240 and Klitschko plus-200. Sherman saw initial support on Klitschko, dropping the line to minus-220/plus-190, but as of this week support for the champion has driven the price to minus-260/plus-220. The Westgate opened the total on the fight at 8.5 rounds over minus-115 and under minus-105. Sherman has taken some bets on the under, moving the price to over minus-110 and under minus-110. Sherman also listed the following prop bets for the fight:

At the William Hill US, senior trader Adam Pullen opened the fight with Joshua minus-240 and Klitschko plus-200. Pullen has seen some support on the champion, moving the price to minus-250/plus-210.

"We have 4-to-1 tickets written on Joshua thus far and will need the underdog Saturday night," Pullen said.

He has some exposure on parlay tickets with Joshua, but expects underdog money to come in heavy Saturday. Pullen opened the total on the fight at over minus-110 and under minus-110. He hasn't taken much action on the round prop as of yet.

Experts weigh in: Joshua-Klitschko

• Evan Young (boxing sharp): "Young heavyweight phenom Anthony Joshua is taking on respected, long-time champion Wladimir Klitschko, which can settle some things in the division. Joshua is undefeated, winning all by KO. But this is a big step up for Joshua. Klitschko is experienced, smart and never gets out of shape and throws combinations without catching much in return. Both men can certainly hurt the other in this fight but I believe this is Joshua's time. After a few rounds, I believe Joshua will start running downhill on the former champion and eventually break through and score the KO. I'll say Joshua wins in seven rounds."

• Eric Bradley (boxing trainer): "Although flatfooted, Joshua finds a way to out point Klitschko and avoid big shots. Joshua wins a decision."

• Stephen "Breadman" Edwards (boxing trainer): "AJ takes the day in three rounds."

• Marcus Figueroa (boxing sharp): "This fight is huge for the heavyweight division. I think Klitschko is determined to get back at Fury before he retires. I think he jabs and grapples his way to a very ugly decision."

• Colin Morrison (boxing sharp): "I think Joshua will take this by late stoppage. I'm not expecting a fan-friendly fight. Klitschko will use his experience to jab and grab, therefore neutralize Joshua early. He may even win a few of the early rounds as the younger fighter shows the veteran some respect. As the fight wears on though, I expect Joshua to begin to take over proceedings which will lead to him winning via TKO between rounds 10 to 12."

• John "Iceman" Scully (boxing trainer): "Wladimir has kept himself in the best possible physical condition as he could between the layoff. But, age is age and when an older man fights a very good younger man, he generally loses and I believe that happens here."

• Michael Mohan (boxing sharp): "Anthony Joshua, 27-year-old, ferocious fighter now peaking in his career has the edge now more so than ever in his career. In contrast, Wladimir Klitschko just surpassed his 41st birthday and fought in his prime nearly a decade ago with his most recent loss coming just about 17 months ago. I foresee a slow start to the fight with a cautious Joshua conserving his power into the middle rounds. Klitschko's reflexes are not what they once were and I expect Joshua to knock out Klitschko in the middle rounds."

• Abraham Gonzalez (boxing sharp): "I like Joshua if he is able to put Klitschko away in under six rounds. There are questions with Joshua's punch output after six rounds, but think the game plan is to jump on Klitschko early. In the end, look for a Joshua TKO with that big right hand down the middle. If not, a boring majority decision in 12 rounds. Joshua by TKO or decision."

Fighter breakdown

Joshua: The 27-year-old fighting out of the United Kingdom won the IBF title in April of 2016 over Charles Martin. He has had only 44 professional rounds of boxing thus far and not one opponent has lasted to see the final bell as he has scored 18 knockouts, most in devastating fashion. His right hand is lethal and although a bit flatfooted, he can cut off the ring and walks his opponents down. His past four wins are the best of his career: Dillian Whyte by seventh-round KO, Charles Martin by second-round KO, Dominic Breazeale by seventh-round KO and Eric Molina by third-round KO. (Current WBC champion Deontay Wilder took nine rounds to stop Molina). This is a paramount step up in competition for Joshua. As mentioned, he's only amassed 44 rounds of boxing and he is taking on a fighter in Klitschko who, although is 41 years old, is still plenty dangerous and will be the best fighter Joshua has seen in his career.

Klitschko: The 41-year-old fighting out of the Ukraine is the former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion. He was unbeaten during a 10-year reign and has fought in a record total of 28 championship fights. During that reign, he was rarely tested and dominated each and every fight. Then in November of 2015 he fought Tyson Fury and looked old, confused and not the champion everyone was accustomed to watching. He lost his titles. There was supposed to be a rematch, but Fury was stripped of his titles for various reasons and now 17 months later, Klitschko will try to show the world he is still the dominant force in the heavyweight division and the Fury fight was an enigma of sorts. He has one of the best jabs in boxing since Larry Holmes and power in both hands. Under the tutelage of legendary Emmanuel Steward, he learned to protect his suspect chin and beat his opponents with ease. Since Steward's passing in 2012, he is trained by Jonathan Banks, the former IBO cruiserweight champion and was also trained by Steward.

Betting the fight

The panel above favors Joshua 7-1 to win. There are many questions for both fighters: Is Joshua too raw and does he have the talent to beat even a bit faded Klitschko? Did Klitschko have an off night versus Fury or did boxing's only true undefeated fighter -- father time -- finally catch up with him? I think Joshua is the truth and is going to stretch Klitschko and make his mark as one of the best heavyweights in the division. Play Joshua minus-260 or better.