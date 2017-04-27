Betting closes on first-ever NFL draft prop bets in Nevada

Quarterbacks are what make the NFL go around, and it's also the 2017 NFL draft prop bet that bettors hit the hardest.

For the first time, the Nevada Gaming Control Board signed off on a request to offer propositions on the NFL draft. Sportsbooks ceased taking bets at close of business Wednesday evening.

"We wanted to pick props that were easy to understand and that we thought we'd get a lot of action on. We had a list approved by gaming and we picked the eight we thought would generate the most interest," Westgate Las Vegas sportsbook manager John Murray told ESPN's Chad Millman.

Sportsbooks set the line at over/under 3.5 quarterbacks taken in Round 1, and much like many mock drafts, bettors had varying opinions on which side to take.

"We took several limit bets on that over and the 'kicker in Rounds 1-5' prop, but more on the over 3.5 QBs than anything else. That's our biggest liability," Murray said. "There's also been a good amount of action on the Alabama over 4.5 players, both sharp and public."

Over at William Hill US, the betting was varied on the QB prop. Michael Grodsky told ESPN that there were many more tickets on the over, but the majority of dollars wagered were on the under.

William Hill took an $2,100 bet on under 3.5 QBs in Round 1 earlier in the week and an $8,400 bet on Wednesday night, which would net $4,000.

At Westgate, limits were only $1,000 and there were fewer public bets. The prop that moved the most was the number of Big Ten players in the first round (over/under 5).

"We opened under 5.5 with over -170, under 150. After the Jabrill Peppers test and the Gareon Conley news, we moved to five with over 160 and under -180."

While it's been more Vegas wiseguys than the public betting, bookmakers have generally been encouraged with the action coming in.

"The wagering on the NFL draft props has been exciting," director of trading for William Hill US Nick Bogdanovich told EPSN."We didn't expect all the action that we are currently seeing. It makes me believe that in the future NFL draft wagering will be very popular, with an expanded list of additional props -- a good sign for years to come."

William Hill told ESPN that the handle on all 10 draft props exceeded some of the most popular props for Super Bowl 51.

Full list of Westgate props:

No. of Alabama players selected in Round 1

Over 4.5 (-130)

Under 4.5 ( 110)

No. of SEC players drafted in Round 1

Over 11 (-120)

Under 11 (EVEN)

No. of Big Ten players drafted in Round 1

Over 5 ( 160)

Under 5 (-180)

More offensive or defensive players selected in Round 1

Offensive players 5 (-140)

Defensive players -5 ( 120)

Doesn't include: Kickers, punters, long snappers

Round of first place-kicker taken

Rounds 1-5 ( 145)

Rounds 6-7 (-165)

If no PK is selected, bet is a refund

No. of QBs selected in Round 1

Over 3.5 ( 160)

Under 3.5 (-180)

No. of RBs selected in Round 1

Over 3 (-125)

Under 3 ( 105)

No. of WRs selected in Round 1

Over 3 ( 150)

Under 3 (-170)